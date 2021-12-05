Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

AEL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 596,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

