Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $124.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.63 million and the highest is $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

