Zacks: Analysts Expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Oasis Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

OMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OMP opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

