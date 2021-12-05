Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $233.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 447,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

