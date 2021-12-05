Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

IIVI stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

