Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 487,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

