Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of GME traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.39. 4,092,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. GameStop has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

