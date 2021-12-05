Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce $159.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $192.80 million. Amarin posted sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $598.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

AMRN stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

