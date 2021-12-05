Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABST. Raymond James raised their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,870. The company has a market cap of $422.97 million, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.