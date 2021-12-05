Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.