Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 396,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,560. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $293.74 million, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.