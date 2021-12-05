Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

