Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report sales of $290.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.30 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.54. 107,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

