Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 116,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Astec Industries has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

