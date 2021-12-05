Zachary Levenick Buys 25,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.