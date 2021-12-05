YooShi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $614.60 million and $10.32 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

