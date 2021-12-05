YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

