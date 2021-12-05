YAM V3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $4.05 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,043,655 coins and its circulating supply is 12,856,419 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.