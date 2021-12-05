Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $17.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 1,218 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $713.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,437 shares of company stock worth $2,313,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after buying an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

