Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

