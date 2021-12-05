XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.79.

XPeng stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPeng by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

