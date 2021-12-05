XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.58, but opened at $65.32. XPEL shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,322 shares in the company, valued at $86,963,204.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,400 shares of company stock worth $31,665,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

