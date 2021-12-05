Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $47.46

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.46, but opened at $46.19. Xometry shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

