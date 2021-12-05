xDai Price Hits $12.29 on Top Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00025040 BTC on popular exchanges. xDai has a market cap of $91.29 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,414,858 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,787 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

