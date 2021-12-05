WP Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 168.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.