WP Advisors LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

