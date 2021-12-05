WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

