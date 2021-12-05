WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

