WOWswap (WOW) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $9.14 or 0.00018840 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $338,252.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars.

