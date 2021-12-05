Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $364,219.40 and $288.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.17 or 0.00116068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

