Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 184 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

