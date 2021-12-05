Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,567,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

