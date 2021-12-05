Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.83 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Employers were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

