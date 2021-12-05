Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cerner by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

