WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.05 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

