William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

