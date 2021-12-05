William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

FIVE opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

