Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. 567,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.