White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $166.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.