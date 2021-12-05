White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

