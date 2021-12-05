White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.