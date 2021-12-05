White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 860 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

