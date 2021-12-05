White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.