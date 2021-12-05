Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 279,976 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.

Shares of OTLY opened at 8.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 7.83 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

