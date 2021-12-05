Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 279,976 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Oatly Group Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
