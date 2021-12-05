Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

