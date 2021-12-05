Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,473 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

