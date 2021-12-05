Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

