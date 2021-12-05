Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

