Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 165,518 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 147,492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

