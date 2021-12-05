Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

